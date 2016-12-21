21 Savage’s 2016 was a true #lituation. If you were not aware of the vicious rapper, it may seem like he came out of nowhere this year. But, the ATL native has been grinding for since he was just a little kid — and it really paid off in 2016.

With the New Year just on the horizon, he has already got the ball rolling with his new track, “100.” Keeping his street cred intact, Savage brags about how many shells his stick, a.k.a gun holds.

21’s career really took off after he released a collabo mixtape with Metro Boomin, Savage Mode. Since then, Savage has appeared on songs with the likes of Drake (“Sneakin”) Lil Yachty (“Neck Shine”), PnB Rock (“Play With Me”) and even Zaytoven (“Woah”).

The savage-turned-rapper is ready to go dumb in 2017.

Stream “100” below.