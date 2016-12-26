Troy Ave may have a lot of enemies, but at least he has a friend in 50 Cent.

The rapper faced another near fatal incident on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) while heading to see his family in Brooklyn. The Huffington Post reports Ave was with his girlfriend in a red Massari when the alleged gunman shot the rapper from the driver’s side window, hitting him in the arm with another bullet grazing his head. Another driver took the rapper to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

After Troy’s lawyer Scott Leemon had informed the public through Billboard he was in stable condition, 50 Cent shared a photo of them, assuring the “Appreciate Me” rapper was all good.

Dope boy Troy all good, Merry Christmas A photo posted by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Dec 25, 2016 at 8:17pm PST

The rapper has faced a series of unfortunate events in 2016. In May, Troy was shot at New York’s Irving Plaza shortly after his bodyguard Ronald “Banga” McPhatter was shot and killed. Ave was charged with second-degree attempted murder and an illegal weapons count. He is currently out on a $500,000 bail and under surveillance via ankle monitor. He is expected to appear in court for the Irving shooting on Jan. 26.

Just last week, the rapper was also the victim of a sex tape leak. In May, the rapper launched a suit against Irving Plaza, citing negligent security measures.

