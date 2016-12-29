A Boogie Heads To The Hills In His “Macaroni” Video

Newcomer A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is ending 2016 the way he started it — more videos, more music. The Bronx native is poised to become a pop star in 2017 at this rate.

Coming off the release of his “IDK (I Don’t Know)” video featuring PnB Rock, the 20-year-old rapper delivered the brand new visuals for “Macaroni,” a song from TBA. Directed by Wily Films, the East Coast native heads out West for the Hollywood hills. Relaxing in a plush condo, Boogie finds himself on FaceTime with a curvaceous honey as he tosses money and bends corners in crisp white Benz G-Wagon.

Back in October, just after the release of his sophomore mixtape TBA, Boogie and his partner-in-rhyme, Don Q, came to VIBE’s office as guests on our VIBETribe podcast which you can check out here.

Watch the video above.