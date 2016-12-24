A&E is taking a different approach to their upcoming documentary series about the Ku Klux Klan after criticism of normalizing the hate group.

The New York Daily News reports the network changed the title series from “Generation KKK” to “Escaping the KKK: A Documentary Series Exposing Hate in America,” on Friday (Dec. 23). The network faced significant backlash after viewers claimed the network would soften the view of white supremacy. The network says the new title will show their focus of the series, which shows family members trying to break the generational cycle and the activists who are helping them. “The network is changing the name of the show to ensure that no one can mistake its intent and that the title alone does not serve to normalize the Klan,” a statement from the network reads.

A&E also plans to work with Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on the documentary series, along with Color of Change. The series will include family testimonies as well as thoughts from civil rights leaders. USA Today reports the show will also feature more POV’s from people of color to balance the series. “We are glad to have some of the country’s leading civil rights organizations, including the ADL, Color of Change and others as partners in this effort, and look forward to working together to impact hate in America,” A&E executive vice president Rob Sharenow said in a statement. “We feel that this new title and enhanced partnerships, the in-show and after-show components and our outreach plan more broadly reflect the existing anti-hate content of the series and our longstanding intention. That goal is to expose and combat racism and hatred in all its forms and we appreciate the valuable feedback we have received.”

The documentary series will still premiere Jan. 10, 10 ET/PT.

Watch a preview below.

