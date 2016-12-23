Argentina Court Indicts Justin Bieber Over Assault Allegations

Justin Bieber is a wanted man. According to the Associated Press, an Argentina court has indicted the pop star for allegedly sending his bodyguards to attack and take equipment from photographer Diego Pesoa outside of a Buenos Aires nightclub in 2013.

Court clerk Soledad Nieto told AP that Judge Alberto Banos has not issued an arrest warrant for the “Love Yourself” singer, who can appeal the court decision signed Wednesday (Dec. 21).

This isn’t JB’s first run-in with the law overseas. On his same trip three years ago, he issued an apology for defiling the Argentine flag on stage and got into trouble for allegedly spraying graffiti in Brazil and Colombia as well, USA Today reports.

Argentina I do love you. It is in fact one of my favorite places to tour. I wish this was not the case. My lawyers say it is what it is. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 16, 2016

The chart-topper professed his love for Argentina back in May, but as he prepares to kick off the South American-leg of his Purpose tour in February, the country of “unity and freedom” is noticeably missing on his schedule.

