Audio Push is prepping the third installment of their mixtape series My Turn. They regularly practice the exercise of killing other rappers’ beats.

Recently, the duo served up their unofficial remix to Kanye West’s “Fade,” a song of Yeezy’s The Life of Pablo album. The Cali’ natives went insane on the beat as they tackled everything from president-elect Donald Trump, slave masters, the Dakota pipeline issue, among other topics.

Oktane and Price offer an impressive flow on this track. With their nasally voices, fast-paced flow and cool braggadocio, the young West Coast rappers showcase their hunger and determination to be great.

Audio Push released their debut album 90951. earlier this year.

Stream “Fade” below.