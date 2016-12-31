Azealia Banks Says She’s Been Sacrificing Chickens For Three Years

CREDIT: Instagram/azealiabanks

There’s never a dull moment in the life of Azealia Banks.

Serving up a final slice of controversy for 2016, Banks revealed that she’s been sacrificing chickens — in a closet — for the last three years.

“Three years worth of brujeria [witchcraft], you know I got to scrape all this sh*t up,” Banks says in a video showing off her blood-stained closet. “I’ve got my sandblaster, and my goggles — it’s about to go down, ”

“Real witches do real things,” she adds.

The clip went viral Friday (Dec. 30), and Banks found herself mixed up in a whirlwind of tweets. Sia even got in the drama, but the Harlem rapper was to clap back.

I thought #AzealiaBanks was going to be nice now 😩 #Sia

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

The Church of Satan felt the need to chime in, apparently distancing themselves from Banks’ practices.

Peep more Twitter reactions below.

