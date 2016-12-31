There’s never a dull moment in the life of Azealia Banks.

Serving up a final slice of controversy for 2016, Banks revealed that she’s been sacrificing chickens — in a closet — for the last three years.

“Three years worth of brujeria [witchcraft], you know I got to scrape all this sh*t up,” Banks says in a video showing off her blood-stained closet. “I’ve got my sandblaster, and my goggles — it’s about to go down, ”

“Real witches do real things,” she adds.

Azealia Banks via instagram, cleaning the closet she’s been performing brujeria for 3 years in. pic.twitter.com/0OsoSdJynw — AZEALIA BANKS VIDEOS (@AzealiaVideos) December 30, 2016

The clip went viral Friday (Dec. 30), and Banks found herself mixed up in a whirlwind of tweets. Sia even got in the drama, but the Harlem rapper was to clap back.

I thought #AzealiaBanks was going to be nice now 😩 #Sia A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 30, 2016 at 1:54pm PST

The Church of Satan felt the need to chime in, apparently distancing themselves from Banks’ practices.

We would like to clarify for the record that sacrifice, animal or otherwise, has no part of Satanism. #azealia #azealiabanks — The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) December 30, 2016

Peep more Twitter reactions below.

I thought I was losing it but then Azealia Banks showed us her blood-stained chicken sacrificing closet and now I don’t feel so bad — ryanna (@ryanna_jordan) December 30, 2016

yall: azealia banks shouldnt be harming chickens!!! its wrong to hurt animals ☹️ yall, at mcdonalds: pic.twitter.com/5yJtxhzGk0 — Ty (@STRAYEDAWAY) December 30, 2016

Azealia Banks has been sacrificing chickens for 3 years. All that witchcraft and she still can’t conjure up a career — Uma Kompton (@KomptonMusic) December 30, 2016

azealia banks confessing 2 sacrificing chickens in her bedroom closet is the grand finale of 2016 — 😤 (@tylerplanet8) December 30, 2016

