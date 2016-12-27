At this stage in his presidency, Barack Obama has nothing left to prove. He’s given the American people eight years and has a head full of grey hair to prove it. Yet, the fact that he’s leaving office hasn’t stopped the Commander-In-Chief from still working. During an interview Monday (Dec. 26) with former adviser and longtime friend David Axelord for his podcast “The Axe Files” Obama said thinks he could’ve won an election had he gone up against Donald Trump.

“I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I — if I had run again and articulated it — I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” the president said. Trump got wind of Obama’s interview with the CNN analysts and in true Trump fashion, the president-elect took to Twitter to dispute POTUS’ claims.

President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! – jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016

The entire interview wasn’t about how much Obama could’ve beat Trump in a imaginary election, though. Obama also gave a detailed analysis on why he thinks Clinton didn’t win, and what the Democratic party failed to do, despite his leadership in the matter.

“If you think you’re winning, then you have a tendency, just like in sports, maybe to play it safer,” he said. Obama continued and said Clinton “understandably . . . looked and said, well, given my opponent and the things he’s saying and what he’s doing, we should focus on that.”

Obama made sure to note Clinton endured “unfair attacks” by the Trump campaign and also said that the belief the Democratic party has forgotten about the white working class is pure hogwash.

“I think that’s nonsense,” Obama said. “Look, the Affordable Care Act benefits a huge number of Trump voters. There are a lot of folks in places like West Virginia or Kentucky who didn’t vote for Hillary, didn’t vote for me, but are being helped by this . . . The problem is, is that we’re not there on the ground communicating not only the dry policy aspects of this, but that we care about these communities, that we’re bleeding for these communities.”