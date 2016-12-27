It seems as if 2016 is the Y2K we never received, but the 2.0 version. With back-to-back deaths of iconic musicians, actors, athletes and other public figures many just want 2016 to go on about its business. On Tuesday afternoon (Dec, 27) it was reported Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher died at age 60. News of her death quickly began to trend on Twitter and shortly after, sensing that 2016 was determined take our favorites, beloved Golden Girls actress Betty White also started to trend.

READ Acclaimed ‘Star Wars’ Actress & Author Carrie Fisher Dead At 60

When you hear that Carrie Fisher died and then you also see Betty White trending pic.twitter.com/MZshIs5F7N — Rachel Ellis (@_rachel_ellis) December 27, 2016

Once many realized that the soon-to-be 94-year-old Emmy award winner didn’t die, Twitter went into code red emergency mode and decided protecting White is priority number one.

If 2016 takes Betty White. You guys know what we have to do, right?!? pic.twitter.com/KN3kTRlUn8 — youtube/Alonzo (@alonzolerone) December 27, 2016

SOMEONE PLEASE MAKE SURE THAT BETTY WHITE IS SAFE AND INDOORS HUNKERED DOWN UNTIL 2017 — kyyyyyle (@Kyle_de_Moscow) December 27, 2016

White who starred in several TV and film roles is most famous for her dimwitted, but gentle and genuine character Rose Nylund. The 1980’s sitcom, which ran for seven seasons, came to an end in 1992, but all throughout the show Rose peppered scenes with her tall tales of life in St. Olaf, her beloved dead husband Charlie and meals that often included herring.

READ Louisville Says Final Goodbye to Muhammad Ali

White has gone on to become a cultural icon in her old age and is still a working actress in Hollywood. Whether she’s talking smack in a Snickers commercial, or simply doing the dab to prove she can hang with the cool kids, Betty White will forever be our favorite Golden Girl.

Betty White hit the dab earlier this year. She definitely gonna make it to 2017.pic.twitter.com/0TS7If1T5n — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) December 27, 2016

So, listen, don’t try any funny business, 2016. Cool? Cool.