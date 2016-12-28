An Ohio man has earned 2016’s Petty Person of The Year Award for not, (we repeat) not being a good Samaritan.

While driving down a freeway, Troy Brown saw a female driver stuck in the snow. Brown, a self-described Bernie Sanders supporter, says he was initially going to help but saw a Donald Trump bumper sticker on the car and decided to instead take pictures and drive on pass.

Brown later posted the image to his Facebook page with the caption “I was going to help her but she has a #Trump sticker on her car #CallYoPresident.”

Brown’s post has since gone viral, and has been shared more than 2,000 times and merited 1,000 comments. A few people were turned off that Brown refused to help a woman who was stranded in the snow simply because they didn’t share the same political beliefs. Brown later edited his post and added a list of people the motorist could call in times of need

“1. Yo president, 2. Exxon Mobil CEO 3. General Flynn’s son 4. The gunman at Comet pizza in D.C.”

Brown later backed up his actions by saying Trump’s campaign didn’t echo any of his core beliefs and because of that, he didn’t want to help her.

“I believe in peace and harmony. Trump didn’t display that,” Brown said.