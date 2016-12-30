Thanks in part to the smash-hit musical Hamilton, the annual box office total has hit a record high of $1.367 billion, according to figures gathered by the trade organization, The Broadway League.

READ: The Real Reason New Yorkers Can’t Get ‘Hamilton’ Tickets

Hamilton itself raked in $105.5 million, unsurprisingly making it the highest grossing musical of the year, followed by The Lion King ($103.2 million), Wicked ($89 million), Aladdin ($78.2 million) and The Book Of Mormon ($70.6 million).

The Lion King, which is entering its 20th year on The Great White Way, has been the highest-grossing show for three years in a row. It also topped Hamilton in term of attendance- 695,017 admissions to 558,977 admissions.

READ: Lin-Manuel Miranda On Growing Up In NYC, ‘Hamilton’ And Innermost Thoughts

The new record just bested the box-office total of 2015, which was $1.354 billion. The previous record was $1.362 billion, which was set in 2014.