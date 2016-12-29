Cardi B Announces Departure From ‘Love & Hip Hop New York’

Cardi B is saying goodbye to the world of reality television to focus on her other passions.

READ Cardi B Responds To Critics Who Doubt Her Feminism

During an Instagram Live post this week, the rapper and businesswoman casually mentioned her decision to leave the show. She shared that there was no bad blood between her and the show’s creator Mona Scott Young and that most of her time will be filled pursuing her other passions. Speaking with VIBE Viva last month, the 24-year-old shared plans to work on the release of her studio debut album. Of course, it will all come in due time since it took a year to finish her breakout mixtape, Gangsta Bitch Music Vol 1.

#CardiB announced on #IGLive that she is leaving #LHHNY She said it's not an issue about money or Mona. Cardi said she loves Mona but she's going to be too busy in 2017 and we will see why on the show. Now remember recently Cardi landed a recurring role on #BeingMaryJane on #BET. A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 28, 2016 at 9:53pm PST

“I don’t want people to think I became a rapper because I was on Love and Hip Hop,” she said. “There are a couple of songs that are on the mixtape that I been did before Love and Hip Hop, it just wasn’t completely perfect. It wasn’t completely perfect and everything takes time. It took me like a year to complete the mixtape. Everything I do, it takes a lot of time for me to do it because only the best sells, you know? If you want people to take you seriously, you gotta do the best. For example, my eyeshadow line. I been planning, been talking about it for a year, and it still hasn’t released yet because it’s not the way I want it to be. It has to be extremely perfect. Only great things sell.”

In an interview with Hot 97 in June, she hinted towards her departure from the reality show. “I’m not gonna be on ‘Love & Hip Hop’ no more … I only got one more season left, last season,” she said. “I just had to show them again.”

Cardi will put her acting chops on front street on the latest season of Being Mary Jane. The Bronx native will portray around the way girl Mercedes in a recurring role.

While her fans will miss her comic relief on the show, we’ll still get to appreciate her humor on the ‘gram.

READ Throwback Thursday: Cardi B Talks Feminism At ‘VIBE Viva’ Cover Launch