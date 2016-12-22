Forget White Christmas, This Latina Comedian Wants You To Have A ‘Woke Christmas’

Carla Valderrama just wants Americans to have a ‘Woke Christmas,’ and the Latina comedian and actress hopes to take you out of the holiday spirit with her socially conscious parody of ‘White Christmas’. Valderrama touched on many events that made 2016 a brutal year. The topics included: Black Lives Matter, Donald Trump, North Carolina’s bathroom bill, Brock Turner, Hollywood racism and much more.

Read: Racist White Woman Angry Over Latina Adding On To Her Christmas Purchase

“I was sick and tired of being sick and tired of all the racial and social injustices that were happening,” she told TheHuffington Post. “Usually I can’t wait for Christmas and all the music but this year it seemed so phony. I decided to write a Christmas song that addressed all of the things that I and others were feeling.”

“Every year I put [’White Christmas’] on blast all day,” Valderrama told The Huffington Post. “This year I didn’t want that. I didn’t want a ‘White Christmas.’ I wanted something to remind people that there is more than one reality to life in this country. I wanted a ‘Woke Christmas’.”

Read: Wilmer Valderrama On Immigration: “Biggest Gift This Country Has Ever Had”

Listen to the parody song below, and let us know if she made your jingle bells rock. #StayWokeFolks