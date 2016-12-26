In the season of giving, Carmelo Anthony granted a Christmas wish to a 17-year-0ld with cancer and his family prior to the Knicks-Celtics game Christmas Day (Dec. 25). Melo partnered with the Garden Of Dreams Foundation to donate a brand new Kia Sorento to Jarrell Lara along with his parents, Anne and Fernando. This made for an emotional pre-game scene, containing all the feels, reminding us about the reason for the season.

“This is the best Christmas I’ve ever had,” said Jarell, who just finished an intense 18-month chemotherapy session to put his rare form of cancer — Langerhans cell histiocytosis — in remission. “I’m going to go home and re-watch everything from today, and sit in the car.”

“He came over and told us he had something for us, and we thought it was a t-shirt or an autograph,” said Anne Lara who quit her job to care for her son. “And we went back and it was a car. I broke down and started to cry.”

Jarell and his family were treated to a $2,000 holiday shopping spree on behalf of the Garden Of Dreams Foundation on Wednesday (Dec. 21) where Anthony was in attendance, and invited the Laras to the Christmas day game.

Check out the emotional reaction from the Lara family, as they had no idea about the gift they were about to receive. What an awesome moment.

