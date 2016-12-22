Chance The Rapper & Jeremih Release Surprise Mixtape, ‘Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama’

Chance the Rapper always seems to be in a jolly mood. That’s a part of why the world loves the Chi-Town rapper. His spirit helps push the youth to stay positive despite the hurdles in front of them.

With the holidays in full effect, Chance and his fellow Windy City amigo Jeremih delivered a surprise mixtape, Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama.

Chance, who snagged seven Grammy nominations this year, and the crooner follow in the footsteps of their hip-hop forefathers Kanye West, The Treacherous Three, and Run DMC, who Chance recently payed homage to during a SNL performance — by delivering hip-hop Christmas themed songs.

Chance and Jeremih collaborated on the former’s “Summer Friends,” a song from CTR’s Coloring Book. On the Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama project, which contains 9 brand new songs, the duo’s chemistry is akin to Santa delivering everything on your damn Christmas list — and some.

Stay warm. Be happy. And stream Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama below.