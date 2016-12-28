Born in East L.A. alumni Cheech Marin and Paul Rodriguez are reuniting for a comedy series in the works at NBC.

Deadline reports the veteran comedians will star as a father-son duo in the single-camera sitcom – a stretch from playing cousins in their 1987 comedy – joined by Rodriguez’s real-life son, skateboarding phenom Paul Rodriguez Jr.

Details are scant for the untitled project, written and executive produced by Steve and Jim Armogida of Nickelodeon’s School of Rock television series, but for now fans can rest on the show’s promise to tackle being Latino in America across three generations of Chicano men.

In what has been a longtime passion project for Rodriguez, the trio shot a sizzle reel for the upcoming series last year before landing on NBC’s radar.

