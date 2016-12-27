Cheetah Boys (OverDoz.) Share Surprise Mixtape, ‘Merry DESTmas’

Hip Hop group OverDoz have changed their group name to Cheetah Boys. However, you don’t have to worry about Kent, Cream, P and Joon’s mic skills changing one bit

On the 6-track mixtape titled, Merry DESTmas, the Californians stick to their fun-loving behavior as they rap about sex, drugs, and the loose morals of fast women they encounter on their wordy travels.

Cheetah Boys have yet to release a full-length project, but their 2015 single “Last Kiss” was a certified hit. A$AP Ferg and Nipsey Hussle also took a liking the young gunners. Together, they recorded “Fuck Yo DJ,” and “Picture Me Rollin,” respectively.

Stream Merry DESTmas below.