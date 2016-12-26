George Ciccariello-Maher, an Associate Professor of Politics and Global Studies at Drexel University in Philly, caused a firestorm on Twitter after tweeting “All I Want for Christmas is White Genocide,” writes The Washington Times.

The university is currently taking the situation “very seriously.” Ciccariello-Maher’s page was locked, and is now private. The professor’s defense tweet to the original sentiment, which he deleted soon after, was that “white isn’t a race.” Ciccariello-Maher specializes in race and race issues for his classes at the school, and he has written three books, including one which will be released in 2017.

“While the University recognizes the right of its faculty to freely express their thoughts and opinions in public debate, Professor Ciccariello-Maher’s comments are utterly reprehensible, deeply disturbing, and do not in any way reflect the values of the University,” a spokesperson from the college said in a statement. Drexel has also arranged a meeting with the professor to discuss the matter in further detail.

Earlier on his timeline, the professor has written several statements about whites, including “When the whites were massacred during the Haitian Revolution, that was a good thing indeed” and “Yacub made a lot of white folks.” The Daily Caller writes that “According to Nation of Islam theology, Yacub is a black scientist who created the white race to be a “race of devils.”

