Crash On Cross Bronx Expressway Leaves Three People Dead

During Tuesday morning’s commute (Dec. 27), a vehicular crash that involved two tractor-trailers and a Ford pick-up truck left three people dead, CBS reports. The deadly collision occurred on the Cross Bronx Expressway near 6 a.m.

The cause of the crash was due to the second tractor-trailer failing to come to a halt after the traffic slowed down, leading to a collision that left three out of five passengers in the Ford vehicle dead after it was pinned underneath the truck.

“I slammed on my brakes but it was a slick road,” said the second truck’s driver, Ernesto Cabrera. “There wasn’t enough space between us, there was nothing I could do.”

A Toyota Corolla was also involved in the multi-vehicle crash, that was pinned on the expressway’s divider. The driver of that car will sustain injuries. Authorities have launched an investigation on the matter.