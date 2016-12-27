Brooklyn duo Curly Savv & Dah Dah have been steadily making a name for themselves in the Rotten Apple — and thanks to their fluid flow and mature wordplay, the budding emcees could blow at any minute now. Plus, a 50 Cent co-sign isn’t a bad look either.

Recently, Curly and Dah dropped their the Eli-directed visuals for their stupid head-nodder, “Double Body Bag.” Standing inside of a shoe store, the tag-team rhyme partners drop clever bravado on a range of topics — perseverance, haters, and competitors.

“Always keep my head up ’cause these niggas think they clever/One false move have him running out his sweater/What I gotta do to show these niggas they can’t catch up,” Curly spits.

Back in September, the teenagers released their mixtape 1st Quarter. Noteworthy tracks include, ‘Gang Gang Gang Pt. 2,” “Wait a Minute,” “Told Y’all,” “Double Body Bag,” and “The Fame.”

Stream 1st Quarter below and watch the “Double Body Bag” above.