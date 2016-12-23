Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: Curren$y Announces ‘Andretti 12/30′ Mixtape & 2017 Album

Curren$y has not stopped working since the beginning of 2016. The NOLA native released nearly a dozen projects this year, and has plans to drop off one more before the start of 2017. Spitta took to Instagram yesterday (Dec 22.) to reveal his 12th project Andretti 12/30 — which is slated be released at on 12/30 much like his last three mixtapes.

Along with the news of his next mixtape, the Jet Life captain also revealed his plans for what’s to come in the New Year. Spitta explained that after his new mixtape drops, he’ll be taking a well-deserved break before he releases 13th studio album in April 2017. “Every month I made sure to check in with my loved ones,” Curren$y said in his IG caption. “This tape is the last collection of jams I will release until my album drops in April… If u heard them all that’s cool as fuck, I love u… If ur just catching on, that’s cool as fuck, I love u.”

Curren$y also shouts out his Jet Life squad which will most likely appear on the new mixtape. Look out for Andretti 12/30 dropping next week before all the New Year’s shenanigans kick off.