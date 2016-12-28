Dab! Joan Smalls Ends The Year With Instagram Milestone

As the first Latina to represent Estée Lauder and one of the fashion industry’s highest earners, supermodel Joan Smalls isn’t new to shattering color barriers or hitting major career milestones.

Before strutting into the New Year, the Afro-Boricua showed off her dab while celebrating two million Instagram followers on Tuesday (Dec. 27).

“Thank you guys for ALL the love and support throughout the year!” she captioned. “I love all of you and wish you the best of success in #2017.”

I had a little help celebrating my 2 mill. Thank you guys for ALL the love and support throughout the year! I love all of you and wish you the best of success in #2017 🙌🏾 #dabonthem Los quiero tanto, gracias por el apoyo, que es este año este repleto de infinitas bendiciones ❤ Shout out to Jayden in the Vid A video posted by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Dec 27, 2016 at 3:29pm PST

Back in September, Smalls hinted that her future plans aren’t exclusively tied to beauty campaigns or the runway. Sharing her love for real estate with Glamour, she revealed, “My boyfriend [Modellounge founder Bernard Smith] and I are always thinking up ways to tie fashion with other worlds. You’ll see celebrities doing certain things, and we’re like, Why aren’t models doing it? Then we’re like, Hmm, let’s pitch that idea! That’s how I became W Hotels’ first global fashion innovator [creating design, event, and travel product ideas and brand partnerships].”

With more eyes on her next move, it looks like the trailblazer is gearing up for a bolder year.

