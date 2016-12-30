First interview jitters are a real thing, especially when the heat of the studio lights is blazing and the stares of a tight studio staff are surrounding on all sides. But by the looks of his screen time on Being Mary Jane, it’s evident that Harlem rapper Dave East is a natural.

In the very first episode of Season 4 of BET’s hit show—which officially premieres Tuesday, January 10—viewers are treated to the first of several major guest appearances on the series. (Former Love & Hip Hop personality and VIBE Viva cover star Cardi B confirmed she scored a recurring role on BMJ this season.)

Here, we see the Def Jam signee playing himself as he does a televised segment for Mary Jane’s new job at “Great Day USA” in New York City. East even performs a little bit of his song “KD” from 2015’s Hate Me Now before delving into what Kara, MJ’s executive producer pal, reminds her is the burgeoning rapper’s first major daytime TV appearance. To everyone in the room’s delight, the interview portion goes on without a hitch.

Catch the exclusive clip here and be sure to tune into the season premiere on January 10 at 10/9 c on BET.