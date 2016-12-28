Debbie Reynolds Reportedly Hospitalized For Possible Stroke

Famed actress Debbie Reynolds has reportedly been hospitalized today (Dec. 28) from a possible stroke just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away at the age of 60.

TMZ reports that the 84-year-old, who has starred in films like Singin’ In The Rain, How The West Was Won and Halloweentown, was at her son Todd’s house working on funeral arrangements for her daughter, who played Princess Leia in the Star Wars film series, and starred in Hannah and Her Sisters, When Harry Met Sally… and Soapdish. According to later reports, Reynolds’ condition was listed in “fair to serious” when she arrived at the hospital.

#BREAKING UPDATE: Debbie Reynolds’ condition when transported to hospital was ‘Fair to Serious’. https://t.co/jYSxUIAgMQ — TMZ (@TMZ) December 28, 2016

The site says that Reynolds has been distraught since her daughter suffered a severe heart attack last Friday (Dec. 23). Fisher’s jet was forced to make an emergency landing when it was traveling from London to Los Angeles. She was rushed to UCLA Medical Center and was placed in intensive care until her passing on Tuesday (Dec. 27).

Reynolds shared a Facebook note after news of Fisher’s passing spread, where she wrote, “Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop.”

Our thoughts are with the family of these actresses during this difficult time.