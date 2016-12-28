Premiere: Dice Soho Reps For Houston In His “Ripped Jeans” VIdeo

Houston’s youngest rising threat, Dice Soho, launched his new “Ripped Jeans” video with VIBE today (Dec 28). The party anthem has already been in heavy rotation on Houston radio stations — and gold toothed rapper is racking up spins at XM radio.

In the new visuals, Dice gives us a piece of his reality in Houston, divulging his designer clothing and foreign cars. As of late, Dice has been working with producer Dez Wright on his up coming EP ‘You Could Have’ — slated for release on Jan 5th.

Legendary Houston producer Mike Dean has also co-signed the project as well.

Produced by Dez Wright.