Lil Uzi Vert isn’t signed to Wiz Khalifa’s Taylor Gang crew. After Khalifa seemingly welcomed Uzi with a T.G.O.D. chain during a show in Philly last week, it appeared that the rap newcomer was officially down with the label.

DJ Drama and Don Cannon cleared things up on Twitter Friday (Dec. 30), explaining that the “Money Longer” rapper is still under the Generation Now imprint (founded by Cannon and Leighton Morrison).

“Due to any confusion or contrary belief, Lil Uzi Vert is only ‘Signed’ to Generation Now, LLC,” Drama tweeted.

READ: Lil Uzi Vert, Shad Da God & Quavo Flex With “200,000” On Their Wrists

Even if he’s not officially on the label, there’s no tension with the Taylor Gang front man.

“Respectfully, we have alotta of love for Taylor Gang and Wiz,” Cannon wrote, reiterating, “but Lil Uzi Vert is signed to Generation Now.”

Due to any confusion or contrary belief, Lil Uzi Vert is only “Signed” to Generation Now, LLC ! — DJ DRAMA (@DJDRAMA) December 30, 2016

Respectfully, we have alotta of love for Taylor Gang and Wiz, but Lil Uzi Vert is signed to Generation Now. Here is your answer. — Don Cannon (@DonCannon) December 30, 2016

READ: Lil Uzi Vert Faces Reckless Driving Charges After Dirt Bike Arrest