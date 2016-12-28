Drake & Jennifer Lopez Are Having A Really Good Time Playing With Our Emotions
With the new year approaching, new priorities are flourishing like the random wonder if a J.Lo and Drake romance indeed exists. The two have done little to stop fans’ curiosity as they fanned the flames of dating rumors Tuesday evening (Dec. 27).
The entertainers posted the same photo on Instagram, with Jenny resting comfortably on the rapper’s lap as Drizzy holds her with that look in his eye.
Dating rumors circulated just a few weeks ago after the rapper attended two of J.Lo’s Las Vegas shows. He also hosted a special dinner at Delilah’s in West Hollywood with the singer as a guest. This year, the artists shared relationship woes as Lopez officially split with Casper Smart in October. Drake was rumored to have been back with Rihanna this year, but it looks like he’s enjoying the company of Jenny from the block.
In addition to his many appearances, the two also took part in a few tricks by magician Lior Suchard. As far as New Year’s plans are concerned, Lopez reportedly canceled plans to perform in Miami and is scheduled to take part in NBC’s live show in Times Square. Meanwhile, Drizzy is slated to perform at the Hakkasan Nightclub inside the MGM Grand Hotel if his ankle is fully healed.
Or, he can just sit back and enjoy the show.
