With the new year approaching, new priorities are flourishing like the random wonder if a J.Lo and Drake romance indeed exists. The two have done little to stop fans’ curiosity as they fanned the flames of dating rumors Tuesday evening (Dec. 27).

The entertainers posted the same photo on Instagram, with Jenny resting comfortably on the rapper’s lap as Drizzy holds her with that look in his eye.

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

Dating rumors circulated just a few weeks ago after the rapper attended two of J.Lo’s Las Vegas shows. He also hosted a special dinner at Delilah’s in West Hollywood with the singer as a guest. This year, the artists shared relationship woes as Lopez officially split with Casper Smart in October. Drake was rumored to have been back with Rihanna this year, but it looks like he’s enjoying the company of Jenny from the block.

Sure I'll hold your diamond encrusted fitted while you catch this Vegas body #Jenny 🌺 A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 11, 2016 at 12:31am PST

Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!! @champagnepapi #lovehim #jlovegas #ALLIHAVE A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 11, 2016 at 2:30am PST

Love you @jlo, with #allihave #nobodydoesitbetter – these boys aren't so bad either! Xo @champagnepapi @kevinhart4real #bennymedina A photo posted by Kristin Chenoweth (@kchenoweth) on Dec 11, 2016 at 12:29am PST

In addition to his many appearances, the two also took part in a few tricks by magician Lior Suchard. As far as New Year’s plans are concerned, Lopez reportedly canceled plans to perform in Miami and is scheduled to take part in NBC’s live show in Times Square. Meanwhile, Drizzy is slated to perform at the Hakkasan Nightclub inside the MGM Grand Hotel if his ankle is fully healed.

Or, he can just sit back and enjoy the show.

Drake is Shook ! Watching @JLo Performing ''Girls'' last night ! pic.twitter.com/pbDPZgQ9qT — John (@JohnJLover) December 18, 2016

