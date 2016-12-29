With the new year rolling in, it’s always a great time to start fresh– especially when it comes to new relationships. Drake and J.Lo have been the topic of conversation after leading fans to believe they are dating. They posted a cozy photograph together on Instagram on (Dec. 27).

READ: Drake & Jennifer Lopez Are Having A Really Good Time Playing With Our Emotions

The dating rumors started a couple weeks prior when Drizzy attended two of J.Lo’s Las Vegas shows and cameras caught him looking in awe at the Boricua singer. Fans questioned the severity of the relationship after the Toronto rapper’s ex beau, RiRi, unfollowed J.Lo on social media. Lopez will end the year off performing in Times Square and Drake is scheduled to perform inside the MGM Grand Hotel.

Drake and JLo are about to Get Right and I’m so happy for them omfg #DraLo pic.twitter.com/oeIQQzU5J5

— heaux heaux (@enigmaticpapi) December 28, 2016

Hilarious memes have already took social media by storm, only two days after their cozy photo was posted. One of the memes includes the fact that J.Lo’s first album is called On The 6 and now she’s dating a rapper from the 6. The Views rapper can already sing in Spanish as he proved it on “Odio” with Romeo Santos. Looks like everyone is here for DraLo. If there so happens to be an album from Drizzy based on the love affair, it’ll be guaranteed to be one for the books.

READ: Keeping It In The Family: Drake Ties His Mentor Lil Wayne For Most Hot 100 Hits

Check out five of the best memes crafted so far.

😳#jlo#drake damn A photo posted by Ia Ilsa® (@tattedsheep_) on Dec 29, 2016 at 6:53am PST

#coincidence…hmmm #jlo she be going in lol #onthe6 A photo posted by maria borja (@selfdestructed_dreamer) on Dec 29, 2016 at 7:21am PST

And the memes have begun! 💀😂 #JLO #drake #reggaeton A photo posted by rubi. (@giirlonfiiree) on Dec 29, 2016 at 7:39am PST