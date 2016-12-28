Drake takes another win as he is tied with Lil Wayne for most Hot 100 hits amongst solo artists.

Billboard reports Tuesday (Dec. 27) the rapper has joined his Young Money boss as well as other entertainers like Jay Z, Aretha Franklin and The Beatles on the roster for the most Hot 100 entries of all time. The track that helped him reached his new feat was “Both,” from Gucci Mane’s third project of the year, The Return of East Atlanta Santa.

The track debuted at number 41 on the list, but also gave Drizzy his 132nd hit.

Drake has been noted as a lead artist on 82 of his Hot 100 appearances and featured on 50 of them. The Views rapper first appeared on the list back in 2009 with his first single, “Best I Ever Had” from So Far Gone. He’s earned 18 top 10s, including: “What’s My Name?” (one week at No. 1 in 2010) and “Work” (nine weeks in a row in 2016), where he is a featured artist on Rihanna’s singles. Lastly, his single, “One Dance” which featured WizKid and Kyla, debuted in the top ten for ten weeks this year and also had a billion plays on Spotify.

In comparison to his mentor Weezy, Wayne tallied 19 top 10s and two number ones including “Lollipop” featuring Static Major for five weeks on the chart back in 2008. Wayne was also featured on Jay Sean’s “Down” for two weeks in 2009, the same year “Best I Ever Had” debuted. The Glee Cast has the most hits on the list, with a remarkable record of 207.

Drake has always said Lil Wayne is someone he looks up to, and now they share the same accomplishment. He also paid homage to his collaborator by mentioning, “Learned from broski,” in a post on Instagram.

Keep up the good work Drizzy.