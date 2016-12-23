Fat Joe And Remy Ma Unveil ‘Plata O Plomo’ Album Cover And Tracklist
Fat Joe and Remy Ma are ready to keep the Terror Squad heat ablaze next year as the debut of their joint album Plata O Plomo draws near.
Still steaming from summer anthem “All The Way Up,” their first chart-topping collaboration since 2004’s “Lean Back,” the Grammy-nominated duo revealed the cover art for the highly-anticipated project on Thursday (Dec. 22).
PRE-ORDERS AVAILABLE NOW!! LINK IN BIO Following the resounding success of multi-platinum smash “All The Way Up” as well as subsequent scorchers “Cookin” and “Money Showers”, Me & my bro @Fatjoe make good on our promise of a joint album! “Plata O Plomo” sees us deliver 12 original records Executive Produced by Cool & Dre with guest contributions from French Montana, The-Dream, Ty Dolla Sign, Kent Jones, BJ The Chicago Kid, Sevyn Streeter, RySoValid and more! The project is slated for a 2/10 release, but is now available for pre-order! #RemyMa #RemyMafia
“When my brother [Fat Joe] and I get in the studio, something magical happens,” Remy Ma told Billboard earlier this month. “I think the people are going to be really, really happy with this album. It’s a solid, real rap [project]. We didn’t take it to something that’s outside of either one of us. We meshed it all together very nicely.”
The feature-filled set, executive produced by Cool & Dre, is slated to drop on Feb. 10. Until then, fans can pre-order their copy now.
Plata O Plomo tracklist:
1. Beast (ft. Elley) 2. Swear To God (ft. Kent Jones)
3. Spaghetti (feat. Kent Jones)
4. All The Way Up (feat. French Montana & Infrared)
5. How Can I Forget (feat. Kent Jones)
6. How Long (Interlude)
7. Say Yes (ft. Sevyn Streeter & BJ The Chicago Kid)
8. Heartbreak (ft. The-Dream)
9. Cookin (ft. French Montana & RySoValid)
10. Money Showers (ft. Ty Dolla $ign)
11. Too Quick (ft. Kingston)
12. Dreaming (ft. Stephanie Mills)