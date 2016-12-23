Fat Joe and Remy Ma are ready to keep the Terror Squad heat ablaze next year as the debut of their joint album Plata O Plomo draws near.

Still steaming from summer anthem “All The Way Up,” their first chart-topping collaboration since 2004’s “Lean Back,” the Grammy-nominated duo revealed the cover art for the highly-anticipated project on Thursday (Dec. 22).

“When my brother [Fat Joe] and I get in the studio, something magical happens,” Remy Ma told Billboard earlier this month. “I think the people are going to be really, really happy with this album. It’s a solid, real rap [project]. We didn’t take it to something that’s outside of either one of us. We meshed it all together very nicely.”

The feature-filled set, executive produced by Cool & Dre, is slated to drop on Feb. 10. Until then, fans can pre-order their copy now.

Plata O Plomo tracklist:

1. Beast (ft. Elley) 2. Swear To God (ft. Kent Jones)

3. Spaghetti (feat. Kent Jones)

4. All The Way Up (feat. French Montana & Infrared)

5. How Can I Forget (feat. Kent Jones)

6. How Long (Interlude)

7. Say Yes (ft. Sevyn Streeter & BJ The Chicago Kid)

8. Heartbreak (ft. The-Dream)

9. Cookin (ft. French Montana & RySoValid)

10. Money Showers (ft. Ty Dolla $ign)

11. Too Quick (ft. Kingston)

12. Dreaming (ft. Stephanie Mills)

