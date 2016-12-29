Funkmaster Flex Deemed It Fitting To Offer His Two Cents On Drake And J.Lo

CREDIT: Getty Images/Jennifer Lopez Instagram

While it hasn’t been confirmed that Drake and Jennifer Lopez are indeed a couple, it hasn’t stopped the Internet from speculating, and then backing up its speculations with alleged fact. None the less, the hashtag Dralo has begun and is a thing. But as always, someone needed to be the designated hater and Hot. 97FM’s Funkamster Flex volunteered as Tribute.

The 48-year-old DJ took to Twitter in the wee hours of Thursday morning (Dec. 29) to blast the 6-God for his unconfirmed courtship with Jenny from The Block, and insinuate that he’sonly receiving P.Diddy’s leftovers, because no matter what, there’s always room for misogyny.

Demonstrating the literary wit of a young Shakespeare, Flex referred to Drake as “Canada Dry” and offered Jennifer Lopez the warmest back-handed compliment one can receive.

“J.Lo is nice, but my man’s hit 17 years ago. These new sensitive n****s think we sweat p***y like them?” Flex questioned. “Throwback p***y don’t ever disrupt getting that bread. Facts! [Canada Dry]”

Social media in true fashion had a few questions and concerns about Flex’s latest rant, and in 140 characters expressed them.

Think Flex is justified in his spiel towards Drake, or Flex just being Flex? Sound off in the comments below. 

