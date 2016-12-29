With love on the brain, Future dropped a brand video on Thursday evening. The addictive release, “Buy Love,” is probably the closest thing to a ballad that you will hear from the rapper.

Directed by Aaron Klisman, the visuals are loaded with nostalgic filters — and like most of Hendrix’ flicks, the auto-tuned rapper counts stacks of cash while riding around town in an exotic car.

As we look back on Future’s 2016, it’s hard to believe the man gets any rest at all. Most recently he collaborated wtih with Gucci Mane (“Selling Heroin”) and Lil Uzi Vert (“Too Much Sauce”). Just last week, Hendrix linked with his Zone 6 bredren, 21 Savage, for the the video titled, “X.”

It’s also rumored that Future and Young Thug may release a project together. At New York City’s Terminal 5 venue, fans witnessed the two ATL rappers grace the stage together on Thugga’s HIHORSE’D tour.

Future even posted a few picture on himself and Thug on his Instagram page. There isn’t much information on “Buy Love,” so it isn’t clear as to what the Freebandz boss has up his sleeve.

