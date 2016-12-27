Gabrielle Union And BET Ink Settlement Over ‘Being Mary Jane’ Dispute

The forthcoming season of Being Mary Jane was met with a hiccup involving the show’s frontrunner, Gabrielle Union, and the hit drama series’ network home, BET. Earlier this year, the award-winning actress reportedly filed a lawsuit against BET on reports that the company planned to mesh seasons four and five for a 20-episode run, which would also decrease Union’s pay despite the lengthy season.

Now, good news is on the horizon for both parties involved. According to Deadline, Union and BET reached a settlement in the breach of contract litigation, but remained tight-lipped on the details of the $3 million lawsuit.

“BET Networks is pleased to announce that they have reached an amicable agreement with Gabrielle Union and look forward to sharing the new season of Being Mary Jane with its loyal fans beginning January 10, 2017,” the statement reads.

In 2015, Being Mary Jane averaged 2.6 million viewers per week, The Hollywood Reporter states. These stats made the show BET’s top scripted program, finding a place within the homes of viewers aged 18-49. The show is poised to make a prominent return in the New Year with season four shifting home base from Atlanta to New York City.