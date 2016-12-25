George Michael Passes Away At 53

British singer-songwriter George Michael has died at the age of 53 (Dec 25). In the 1980s, the record producer formed the UK music duo Wham! with fellow English musician, Andrew Ridgeley. has passed away today on Christmas Day (December 25), according to

According to The Los Angeles Times, the star’s publicist issued the following statement: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

George Michael was known for hit singles like, “Father Figure,” “One More Try,” “Faith” and his part in the Wham! holiday classic, “Last Christmas.” The cause of death has not been revealed.