More Cuffing Season Music: James Fauntleroy’s ‘Warmest Winter II’
James Fauntleroy’s spontaneous online releases have developed quite the following with emo music nerds. The multiple Grammy Award winner debuted a new collection of work he calls Warmest Winter II.
It’s been over two years since the singer/songwriter released the first edition of The Warmest Winter Ever. His latest set features 5 moody songs, “Body Heat,” “Spiritual Gift,” “Is It Morning Yet?,” It Rains Everywhere” and “Christmas Lights.”
Stream the new project below.