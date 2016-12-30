Jennifer Lopez and Drake are slowly rising up the ranks of Hollywood’s latest IT couple — if they’re actually dating. The pair both attended a winter wonderland-themed prom, according to the “Charged Up” rapper’s fansite, which hosted the royal crowning of the alleged couple, and a guest performance by Drizzy’s father, Dennis Graham.

In addition to what appeared to be a glamorous night, the DJ previewed an alleged collaborative track from the award-winning artists, that was played over the instrumental of South African producer Black Coffee’s 2010 hit, “Superman.” The melody, that features vocals from fellow South African singer Bucie, also found a home on the first installment of Drake’s OVO Sound Radio program earlier this year.

Drake and J Lo last night at the Winter Wonderland Prom. (Y’all hear that collab playing in the background though..👀) pic.twitter.com/rshogtslGx — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) December 30, 2016

🏁 A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 30, 2016 at 2:31am PST

Earlier this month, People reported that the pair have been spending an immense amount of time in each other’s presence just to create “beautiful music together.” The source told the publication, “They seem to really like and respect each other, but it’s early. Where it goes, we shall see. Friends of them both are hoping it becomes something, but it’s too early to say more than that.”

Maybe their reported collaboration will be a featured track on Drake’s forthcoming project, More Life. The soundscape will allegedly debut at the beginning of the New Year.