Jhene Aiko’s Estranged Husband Is Demanding She Pay Alimony

Jhene Aiko’s estranged husband, producer Dot da Genius, is demanding that the Twenty88 songbird pays him alimony.

Dot, whose real name is Oladipo Omishore, was married to Aiko for two-and-a-half years and did not have any children. They split citing “irreconcilable differences,” and according to Bossip, he’s demanding that Aiko pays his lawyer fees in addition to the spousal support he’s requesting.

“He [Dot da Genius] said he’s working on figuring out what property from the marriage that he can lay claim to as well as their joint debts,” writes the site. “He also wants Aiko to pay his lawyer’s fees. Omishore added a caveat to his response: he wants the judge to explain every decision he or she makes in terms of who gets spousal support and how much, as well as tax consequences, property valuation and how their stuff gets split up.”

Aiko filed for divorce in the summer, which is around the time she started getting closer with her Twenty88 collaborator, Big Sean.