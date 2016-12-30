John Legend has made many of his opinions clear in 2016, and in a new interview with Rolling Stone, he’s discussing more of them in greater detail.

READ: John Legend Has Some Harsh Words For Kanye West’s Meeting With Donald Trump

The musician and La La Land actor got candid about some of the hot topics we’ve come to associate with this past year, including working on the Hamilton mixtape and the hospitalization of frequent collaborator, Kanye West. “I just want him to do whatever he needs to do to feel better and to feel like he’s ready to go again, because music needs him,” he said of his friend, who was hospitalized for various issues such as depression and paranoia. “The world needs him. I think he’s such an important talent. We need him at full strength. How do you balance everything you do – acting, producing, music, fatherhood?” Legend, who released his album Darkness and Light this past year, also spoke about the newly-elected Donald Trump, who he’s been quite vocal about on Twitter.

READ: John Legend Calls Out Republicans, Says They Are ‘Scared of NRA’

“It’s a bit of a challenge ’cause we don’t know who he is all the time,” he explained. “He’s been consistent about being a racist and about a couple of other things, but he’s also been wildly inconsistent and lied a lot. So we truly don’t know how he’s gonna govern. We haven’t seen anyone like him before. It’s a very kind of different world now, knowing that someone’s going to possibly dismantle a lot of what Obama accomplished. I don’t know where we’re going to go.”