Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ close bond will be honored as the family makes plans for a joint funeral.

According to ABC News, Fisher’s younger brother Todd confirmed the arrangement. At the moment there is no set date for the memorial. On Tuesday (Dec. 27) the author and Star Wars heroine passed due to a cardiac arrest she suffered just four days earlier. The following day her mother and Hollywood film icon passed from what many believe a broken heart while arranging her daughter’s funeral plans. The family stated she suffered a stroke. Fisher was 60 and Reynolds; 84.

“I don’t think she meant it quite like that but in 30 minutes she went to go see her again,” he said. “I think she wanted to be with her. I’m not joking when I say she left to be with her and I’m happy about that. That’s the only thing I’m happy about.” The memorial is expected to represent Fisher’s larger than life persona Fisher explained. “Carrie loves a good party, so, you know, I’m sure she’ll want to throw a party for her,” he said.

As the funeral plans continue, HBO has decided to move up the release of their documentary, Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds from March to January. The film, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, tells the story of the duo’s ups and downs and their respective marks in Hollywood. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, directors directed by Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens shared their love for the women.

“Individually, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds were remarkable women. Debbie was a consummate professional: she made performing seem effortless, but underneath her elegance was a staggering work ethic that honored her craft, and her beloved audience,” the joint statement reads. “Carrie was seemingly the opposite — candid and loose, her wit pushed boundaries in mischievous ways. But both were supremely kind human beings, and unusually perceptive. And when either one entered a room, the energy changed. Quite simply, we were iron filings to their magnets. And never more so than when they were together. These women were more than mother and daughter; they were an expression of exquisite humanity in all its travail and triumph. They lived their days boldly. They [sang] every song worth singing (often together). Carrie and Debbie loved each other profoundly. We are devastated they’re gone. And so very fortunate to have known them at all.”

The documentary will air Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on HBO.

