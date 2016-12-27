Dipset’s youngest member joined the cast of Love and Hip-Hop this season, but don’t think his mic is rusty. Right along with the show, he has been in the studio cooking up some serious crack.

This week, the Harlem native delivered a freebie titled “Bandana Santana,” a saying that old Santana fans are familiar with. In his heyday, Santana rapped “You not what the people want/They want me/ Santana man bandana wrapped around his head, got damnmit man is it him?,” on the track “Gangsta.”

Over an infectious backdrop, Santana provides colorful raps about getting money, getting girls, and living lavish. “He raps: Still balling/What up Jimmy/Been rich just trying to get filthy/All my whips foreign and the color is milky/Teachers used to tell the kids not to fuck with me/he’s a dummy/he’s bad company/Now my teachers kids looking up to me/Same teacher texting me like do you want some company?”

Santana has yet to reveal the release date or the title of his forthcoming project. Most recently, he dropped “Old Thing Back” with Jadakiss, Method Man, Redman, Busta Rhymes, “Up in the Studio Getting Blown,” and “Time Ticking” featuring Dave East, Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel.

In other Dipset news, Cam’ron sat down with veteran hip-hop journalist Angie Martinez where he discussed his current relationship with Jim Jones and the root of their disagreements.

