Lin-Manuel Miranda Turns A Junot Díaz Masterpiece Into A Must-Have Audiobook

Junot Diaz’s The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao, a story that masterfully braids fiction and the Dominican-American experience, is not only a contemporary American classic, but required reading material in high school and college classrooms throughout the country. Nearly 10 years after it was originally published, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel earns the audio treatment by none other than Broadway’s resident rap genius and musical maestro, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

In a snippet exclusively presented by TIME, Miranda narrates from the section where the mother of Oscar (the protagonist) learns she is pregnant. Miranda, in all his flair, explains why she broadcasted the news to the neighborhood:

The new audiobook, from Penguin Audio, is out Tuesday (Dec. 27).