Practicing self-care remains at the top of the list for Kanye West while he heads into 2017 with his chin up. In a video posted on Youtube this week, Mr. West was asked by an unnamed man to share his New Year’s resolution.

The “Heard ‘Em Say” rapper revealed that all he wants is for “everybody to be happy.” From his demeanor in the visual, the Chicago native is looking to attract only positive energy despite the straining fourth quarter that landed him in the hospital for bouts of mental and physical exhaustion.

READ: ‘The Life Of Pablo’s’ Wikipedia Page Has Been Edited More Than 3,000 Times

The health scare was met with a wave of support from his peers who shared words of a speedy recovery. Following his medical release and the cancellation of his Saint Pablo Tour, Ye was back on the media circuit after attending a meeting with Donald Trump. The 39-year-old revealed the purpose of his contact with the president-elect revolved around “multicultural issues.”

On the agenda, West said those issues included “bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago.” This past Christmas weekend, the city that has been ravaged by gun violence endured another fatal string of brutality, leaving 12 people dead. According to Chicago’s Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, these shootings were the result of a brewing gang rivalry.

“They were targeted knowing full well that individuals would be at the homes of family and friends celebrating the holidays,” he said. “This was followed by several acts of retaliation.”

READ: Authorities Blame Gangs For Deadly Christmas Weekend In Chicago

It’ll be interesting to see if West tackles any of those topics discussed in 2017.