Karl-Anthony Towns: “J. Cole Had The Dopest Album Of The Year”

Karl-Anthony Towns sat down with SportingNews to dish out his opinion on a number of topics, which included his favorite music artists to listen to pre-game, among other things. The 21-year-old said that he loves hip-hop and listens to “Drake, Kanye, Mac Miller and Kendrick Lamar to name a few. It gets me in the mood to handle business on the court.”

The 2016 Rookie Of The Year went on to crown J. Cole’s 4 Your Eyez Only album of the year. “I think J. Cole had the dopest album of the year. His music makes me think,” Towns confessed.

Further into the interview, the New Jersey native – who’s also of Dominican descent – spoke about his interactions with hip-hop icons, Drake and Kanye West. Regarding meeting Drizzy back at a Kentucky practice he said, “Drake coming to practice at UK was fun. People clown him for not picking a team, but he’s just a sports fan and he’s hilarious. He’s friends with so many people and always good energy.”

Towns also had some high praise for Yeezy, calling him the biggest celebrity he’s met to date. “If I had to pick one, it would be Kanye. He’s really smart and funny. Don’t let all tabloid stuff fool you. He’s really good people. I’ve gotten to spend a lot of time around him, and he’s way cooler than you could imagine.”

Check out the rest of KAT’s interview here, where he talks about Kevin Garnett, Tom Thibodeau and much more. Towns is currently enjoying a stellar sophomore season, averaging just over 22 points per game, to go along with 11 rebounds.