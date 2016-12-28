Katt Williams has been sentenced to three years probation after pleading no contest to assault and battery charges for punching a female restaurant employee this past July, according to reports.

In order to avoid a three-day jail stint, Williams paid a $390 fine. However, he still has to pay the piper for allegedly punching a restaurant employee at the Sportsmen’s Lodge inside a Studio City hotel. The comedian reportedly hit the woman in the face because he felt she disrespected him, and their altercation resulted in a minor, yet visible, injury on the victim, according to the L.A. Times. Williams is currently on a five-year probation stint for a separate gun and drug charge.

For Katt, 2016 has been tumultuous to say the least. He’s been recorded fighting with a teenager while playing soccer, he’s allegedly thrown a salt shaker at a restaurant manager, and he’s embroiled in a $1 million lawsuit for reportedly knocking out his former assistant. Let’s hope 2017 brings him clarity and positivity.