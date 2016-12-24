Talented singer and actress Jade Novah has brought back Keyonce Bowles for an interesting take on some of our favorite holiday jams.

Novah presented “Slay Bells” to the masses by way of Keyonce on Friday (Dec. 23). The hilarious video takes us through a holiday compilation “album” with covers of holiday classics by today’s top divas.

Some of the singers include:

Erykah Badu flipping “On & On” into “Jingle Bells”

CREDIT: YouTube

Shakira mixing her 2001 hit “Whenever, Wherever” to “December, December”

CREDIT: YouTube

and Whitney Houston singing “Oh Holy Night”

CREDIT: YouTube

Like the rest of her fans, we only wish these parodies were real. Artists like T-Pain gave Novah props for pulling off the impersonations of other singers like Toni Braxton, Michelle Williams and Christina Aguilera.

Check out the holiday treat below.

