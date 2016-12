Thanks to the drums and the rock, the newest Nike ad for Kyrie Irving’s signature shoe, the Kyrie 3s, is pretty awesome.

READ: Questlove Defends Prince Tribute At Billboard Awards

In the 60-second commercial, The Roots’ Questlove can be seen sitting at a drum set, while the Cleveland Cavaliers’ point guard dribbles down the court to the beat, contributing to the infectious sound. According to Nike, the Kyrie 3s “maximize speed and control¬†with traction pods and adaptive forefoot band.”

Basketball fans have taken notice that the spot bears resemblance to a 2000 Nike ad featuring Vince Carter and Jason Williams.

READ: Russell Westbrook And Kyrie Irving Star In NBA Start Of Season Campaign

What do you think? Check out the two commercials below.