Thanks to the drums and the rock, the newest Nike ad for Kyrie Irving’s signature shoe, the Kyrie 3s, is pretty awesome.

In the 60-second commercial, The Roots’ Questlove can be seen sitting at a drum set, while the Cleveland Cavaliers’ point guard dribbles down the court to the beat, contributing to the infectious sound. According to Nike, the Kyrie 3s “maximize speed and control with traction pods and adaptive forefoot band.”

Basketball fans have taken notice that the spot bears resemblance to a 2000 Nike ad featuring Vince Carter and Jason Williams.

What do you think? Check out the two commercials below.