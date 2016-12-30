The holidays bring together family and friends, but for social media, a photo from Lance Gross and his friends ignited a conversation about colorism.

READ Lance Gross’ ’50 Shades Of Bae’ Photo Project Will Have You Lusting All Day

Over the holiday weekend, the actor shared a photo on Twitter of his wife Rebecca and a group of friends at Big Bear Lake in California. While four couples were seen in the picture, a woman was alone to the wayside. While the photo was a comical attempt to mock the woman’s singlehood, fans questioned the men in the photo due to the notion that their partners were a lighter complexion.

CREDIT: Twitter

The conversation isn’t new as fans informed the actor about how the photo tells more stories than the eye can see. The color divide in the black community goes back to the days of slavery, and while we’re in 2016, some behaviors are more institutionalized than we’d like to acknowledge. Gross responded to the backlash by calling it ignorant in an Instagram post.

All I have to say about all this ignorant shit at the moment … A photo posted by lancegross (@lancegross) on Dec 27, 2016 at 7:30pm PST

The woman in the photo also commented on the debacle by pointing out the obvious. “Newsflash: Black people come in ALL shades,” she wrote. “I’m dating someone special, but he didn’t come to Big Bear this year. I take a pic like this EVERY YEAR making fun of that fact that I’m the only single on in the couples pic.” Gross also shared how the joke has gone on for some time now.

Blame on political correctness, but at least everyone got to learn a little something on the subject.

READ Just Because I’m Black Doesn’t Mean I Have To Agree With You