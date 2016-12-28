Laurie Hernandez Doesn’t Miss A Beat In ‘The Nutcracker’ With NYC Ballet

Laurie Hernandez continues to win as the year comes to an end. The Olympic medalist recently teamed up with Teen Vogue for a “The Nutcracker” routine with The New York City Ballet.

The Dancing With The Stars winner disclosed that she used to take ballet when she was younger. She gave credit to the art form and admitted to being sore for a couple days. Hernandez, who keeps a smile throughout the video, described how different ballet is in comparison to gymnastics. The Boricua athlete had this to say to Teen Vogue on her success: “Last year, I didn’t think I’d be doing anything I’m doing this year.”

The 16-year-old gymnast has a great future ahead of her. Her memoir I Got This: To Gold & Beyond, is available for preorder and is set to release Jan. 24. The memoir will cover how she overcame injuries, defeated nerves and managed being home-schooled while training for the Olympics.

Check out the inspiring video below as Hernandez dances the whole routine through and doesn’t miss a beat.