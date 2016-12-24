LeBron James made a special delivery, just in time for the holidays. The Cleveland Cavaliers star dropped off $1.3 million to the winners of his new NBC game show, The Wall, on Friday (Dec. 23).

James serves as executive producer on The Wall alongside business partner Maverick Carter, Andrew Glassman, and the show’s host Christ Hardwick.

With more than $12 million on the line every episode, the trivia show, which premiered on Monday (Dec.19) aims to “change people’s lives” by “offering a pair of teammates “life-altering cash prizes.”

James surprised the winning couple — John and Angel Whorton of Akron, Ohio — at their homes with two duffle bags full of cash.

The Wall returns to NBC on Monday, Jan. 2 at 10 p.m.

Peep video of King James below.

