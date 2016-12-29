Bone Thugs-N-Based God: Lil B & Metro Boomin’s “My House” Is Interesting

Lil B’s isn’t afraid to remake hip-hop classics whenever the urge strikes. He’ll even take a megahit like Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s “Crossroads” to Based World if he wants to. Just this week, the young legend scouted the talents of Metro Boomin’ for a interpretation of the Billboard chart-topperbity

The Based God mashes Bone’s ode to the deceased into a love song of sorts. “My House” sounds like how 90s babies talk online — and IRL. Just imagine if emojis, gifs, and memes were translated into some weirdo ballad with the spirit of Cleveland’s best rappers mixed in.

